Dying Light is updated in view of Hellraid: all the details on the update

With the release of the latest Dying Light update, Techland prepares the ground for the arrival of Hellraid, the new expansion of this now iconic open world survival horror with eternal support.

The August 10th update changes some elements of the interface and initial menus to remind us of the imminent arrival of the Dying Light DLC that resurrects Hellraid.

With the update that brings the title to version 1.25 on PC and console, the authors of Techland optimize the game code to make room for the news that will accompany the arrival of the hellraid expansion of Hellraid. Taking advantage of the opportunity, the Polish developers then intervened to close some bugs and glitches reported by fans, especially in consideration of the promise to provide endless support with future updates.

Hellraid is scheduled to be released on August 13 on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One at a price of 9.99 euros. The Dying Light DLC will lead us into a new setting full of monsters and demons to be killed. Among the contents of the expansion, we also mention the presence of new costumes and new weapons and projects with which to create and enhance additional items of equipment.