Dying Light celebrates 5 years with a Free Weekend on Steam and lots of additional content

To celebrate the anniversary of the five years since the launch of Dying Light, the Techland guys offer us free days of play on Steam and promise to enrich the playful offer of the open-world horror blockbuster with many new contents.

For the first time since the release of the title, therefore, the Polish developers decide to insert Dying Light in the Steam Free Weekend to allow us to try it for free on PC from here to the evening of Sunday 23 February.

To celebrate the anniversary and strengthen the relationship with its community, Techland also prepares a video that traces all the activities and additions that have characterized the very rich post-launch support of Dying Light. From here to next month, moreover, the most important events and activities of the past will return to being active on all platforms, thus allowing us to expand the arsenal and elements of customization of our alter-ego.

As part of the celebrations of the fifth anniversary of Dying Light there are also some absolute novelties represented, for example, by the possibility of unlocking explosives C4 it's a improved version of the Grapple already starting from the first event that will involve users of the PC, PS4 and Xbox One game. And this, without mentioning the surprise linked to the addition of the Dying Light Story Mode that it introduces, also here in a manner completely free, a sort of "Easy mode" aimed at those who want to focus on the history and free exploration of the map.