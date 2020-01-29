Dying Light: Bad Blood is now available for free for game owners

Share it:

To celebrate the fifth anniversary of Dying Light, Techland has decided to give a copy of the expansion on PC Bad Blood battle royale style to all users of the game on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

If you have Dying Light on PlayStation 4, Xbox One or PC, simply connect to the Dying Light docket site, create an account and associate it with your PSN, Xbox or Steam profile (depending on where you purchased Dying Light).

Being in possession of the game, therefore, you will see a banner that will allow you to redeem a free copy of Dying Light: Bad Blood on Steam.

Recall that Bad Blood is a stand alone expansion of Dying Light in battle royale style, equipped with a particular "PvPvE" mode in which you have to survive the other players and the hordes of zombies. To learn more about the expansion, you can read our opinion on Bad Blood.