Dying Light 2: Chris Avellone accused of harassment, Techland terminates relationships

Over the weekend several allegations of sexual harassment came in Chris Avellone, a figure famous in the world of video games for having contributed to the development of numerous role-playing games such as Fallout New Vegas, Star Wars KOTOR, Planescape Torment and many others.

It all started with a woman on Twitter, who after reporting some alleged Avellone behavior was followed by the current PR of Riot Games, Jacqui Collins, who published a twitter containing screenshots of a private conversation between her and Avellone dating back to 2014.

Techland, company for which Avellone was collaborating to support the writing of the story of Dying Light 2, has decided to cut bridges with the developer, publishing a long message on the official social channels:

"We treat cases of sexual harassment and disrespect in the same way and we have zero tolerance for behavior of this kind. We apply this philosophy both to our employees and to external consultants, such as Chris Avellone. That's why, together with Chris , we have decided to end our collaboration. We are still working on Dying Light 2 to deliver the experience we promised you. Both our team dedicated to the narrative sector, so far supported by Chris Avellone, and the entire team of development of Dying Light 2 continues to advance quickly and according to plans announced earlier this year. "

Karissa, the woman who first denounced these attitudes immediately re-shared this message and published a tweet of thanks to the Polish software house, which decided not to wait for the law to run its course. It should be remembered that currently there are also other active collaborations between Chris Avellone and software house such as Gamera Interactive (Alaloth) and Night Dive Studio (System Shock) and, at the moment, it is not clear whether the relationships will also be severed in these cases.