Dybala's confession to Cristiano: "In Argentina we hate you a little because of your way of being"

Juventus Argentine striker Paulo Dybala revealed that he told Cristiano Ronaldo, his teammate, who in the southern country hates him "a little" for "his way of being" and "walking", but that he was surprised because he found in Portuguese a excellent and very friendly person.

"Personally surprised me for good. As a person he is an excellent guy, very sociable, very friendly inside and outside the dressing room. Always ready to speak and listen too. That surprised me, being such an important figure, many times they are not like that, "Dybala said in dialogue with the website of the Argentine Football Association (AFA).

"You see him as an enlarged guy, canchero. I once sat down to talk to him and I said to him: 'Look, I'm sincere, we in Argentina hate you a little for your figure, for your way of being, for walking, but for me You surprised me because I find something else, '' he added.

According to Dybala, the Portuguese striker took it with humor, said he knew it and was "used to" being criticized. From that conversation, Dybala, from 26 years, began to "see it differently".

The Argentine attacker admitted that during the first season of Ronaldo at Juventus they did not have the "intensity" on the pitch that they showed in the second. "I learned more about his movements, his characteristics on the court. With my change of positionIf I was free throughout the field, I could not complement myself with it. If I could do very well this year, "he said.

Dybala also recounted that there were "different opinions" when debating a salary cut to help the club during the cessation of football due to the coronavirus pandemic, but they concluded that "it was for the best".

'La Joya', who was one of the Juventus players infected with Coronavirus, reiterated that he already feels 'good'.

His girlfriend Oriana Sabatini also contracted the disease.

'It was not advisable to take remedies, despite the headache. The club sent us vitamin and over time we were feeling better, 'he said.