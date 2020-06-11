Dybala and Cristiano Ronaldo can't play together? The controversial phrase of the Juventus coach

Share it:

Soccer Football – Serie A – Juventus v AC Milan – Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy – November 10, 2019 Juventus 'Paulo Dybala comes on as a substitute to replace Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo REUTERS / Massimo Pinca

"Dybala is a crack, but it is difficult to make him play with Ronaldo", said the DT Sarri and installed the controversy.

The Juventus coach considered that “it is difficult” to make Paulo Dybala and Cristiano Ronaldo play together, facing the revenge for the semifinal of the Italia Cup in which your team will face Milan, next Friday in Turin. "Dybala is a phenomenal player, he is a crack, although tactically it is difficult to coexist with Cristiano Ronaldo"Sarri said at the end of Juventus practice at the Continassa field.

The coach explained that "It is not easy to make them play together, but with these technical and physical qualities Ronaldo and Dybala can make a difference at any time", in statements published by the Sky Sport website. "The team must adapt to these qualities, but it is also true that the area is a bit empty, although it's a nice difficulty ”Sarri analyzed.

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football – Serie A – Juventus v Udinese – Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy – December 15, 2019 Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo talks to coach Maurizio Sarri REUTERS / Massimo Pinca / File Photo

Regarding the match for the Italian Cup on Friday in Turin, Sarri said that the draw 1 to 1 achieved as a visitor to Milan in San Siro, last February before soccer stoppage due to the Covid-19 pandemic, "Does not mean any advantage". "It is a match with open result. With Milan this year we have had difficult games because It is a team that always posed difficulties for us ”, concluded the technical director of Juventus.

Meanwhile rumors continue to bring him closer to Paulo Dybala to Barcelona in the not too distant future. The Juventus forward himself admitted that he would like to play later with Messi. La Joya was optimistic about being able to renew his contract with the cast of Turin, although he announced that in the future he would like to play alongside La Pulga in the Spanish team.

Soccer Football – Copa America Brazil 2019 – Third Place Play Off – Argentina v Chile – Arena Corinthians, Sao Paulo, Brazil – July 6, 2019 Argentina's Paulo Dybala celebrates scoring their second goal with Lionel Messi REUTERS / Amanda Perobelli

"I am happy at Juventus and I hope to renew my contract, but tomorrow I would like to play for Barcelona with Messi", Cordovan expressed in an interview he gave to CNN. "My contract with Juventus will expire in a year and a half, I love the club and I have a good relationship with the leaders and the people, so I don't think there are any inconveniences to renew ”, added the forward emerged from the Córdoba Institute.

The front could leave from Italy when a year ago was wanted by the PSG France and Tottenham England's hotspur but preferred to stay at Juventus.

"At Juventus I am lucky to share a team with figures of the level of Luigi Buffon and Cristiano Ronaldo, but Barcelona is an extraordinary club and with Messi even more", added the forward. "I'm still not 100 percent physically, but I hope to get ready," said Dybala, who had a coronavirus and is preparing to restart soccer, which will be this Friday when Juve face Milan in one of the semifinals of the Italy Cup.

