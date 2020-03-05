DX rescue equipment for Nintendo Switch

Share it:

After the arrival of Pokémon Sword and Shield, in the last Direct dedicated to the pocket monsters franchise we had the surprise of the announcement of Pokémon Mysterious World: DX rescue team for Nintendo Switch, a remake of the classic Nintendo DS and Game Boy Advance Pokémon Mysterious World: red rescue team and Pokémon Mysterious World: blue rescue team. This time it comes in a single format, so all players will have the same creatures.

With the exception of the main branch of the RPG of the saga, Pokémon Mysterious World are about spin-offs in which we do not have control of a coach who captures, exchanges and fights with his Pokémon, but allows us to become directly one and form a team of fellow Pokémon while we venture into different territories and go through dungeons whose structure changes every time you enter them.

One of the most sasaplandificant changes has to do with the selection of creatures present in this remake. As the originals in both colors were launched in 2006, that time frame only allowed the inclusion of creatures until the third generation, since Diamond and Pearl would not be released until the following year. Now, in the middle of 2020, what we will find will be a catalog that includes creatures from generations that have come since, which undoubtedly gives us a more up-to-date product and does not feel as restricted as Pokémon Let's Go Pikachu and Pokémon Let's Go Eevee and its commitment to the original Kanto 151.

Although here the slogan will not be so much to be done with everyone, since there is no Pokédex that forces us to capture creatures that will not last a second in our team, it will encourage us to try to add new partners to our rescue team, having to find a balanced group or that enhances the predominant type of these different changing territories. To do this, we will have a series of Camps where non-active members can rest and the more allies we have, the easier it will be to return to change our team and have a greater chance of success. However, we can not complain about the number, there are already about 400 possible creatures. This is achieved by adding pre-evolutions and late evolutions that did not appear in the original game, as well as the presence of Pokémon from later generations such as Lucario. However, everything will be quite limited to the first three generations in its largest percentage.

One of the main changes is noted from the beginning of the game. As in any Pokémon adventure, the initial Pokémon selection It is an event, especially when we are going to become it. In Mysterious World this is not done directly, but first we must answer a personality test Try to recognize which Pokémon marries more with our way of being. In this way, it is a little more complex to choose our favorite creature from among the available ones, having to know in advance the combination of necessary answers. In DX it will continue to be that way, but now at least when the game makes us the suggestion of the Pokémon with which to identify, we can change the selection and respond again. We will have it easier with the accompanying Pokémon, which we do choose by finger.

From this moment, our main mission will be to form a rescue team, as well reflects the title. As in our society, in the Pokémon there are also creatures in distress that need help. These rescue missions will be the ones that take us through the territories, the name for those changing dungeons in which to collect objects, fight against creatures and get the mission rewards as we increase our level.

Navigation through these territories is carried out according to a hunger indicator, which acts as the action points of the grid-like movements that we can do here. How in case of falling weakened we will lose all the objects and money in our possession, there is always some mechanics of risk / reward Regarding what we can go beyond the rescue mission that we have been going to do. Part of the prize for exploring more of the account will be obtaining some chests with a random loot that we can only discover once the exploration is over. Pokémon Mysterious World Explorers was the game that added this feature so well received to reward exploration, so it is great that it was decided to keep it in the remake of a game that did not have it. Another feature of a previous title, in this case Pokémon Megamisterious World has also been included: the addition of a request for help to a team of another person, in the only online interaction that includes.

If you have not played the previous titles of these spin-offs, you will find certain differences with the classic turn-based combat of the main RPGs of the saga. As we say, the exploration is done by grid movements, although we can activate an auto scan button Only stop for combat. Here the fights happen on the stage itself, with automatic attacks from our support Pokémon (we can change the team leader if we want) and the possibility of making a quick attack (the most effective) or choose one with our active Pokémon (the table of strengths and weaknesses of the type still in force). In this way, the opponent will only attack first if he catches us off guard or if he has exhausted our team's turns without having weakened him. Of course, everything seems too simple at the beginning, with basic creatures, but things get complicated.

In narrative terms, that kind of routine in which we wake up again and again to basically go to work, as in the real world, can become something repetitive and that is why it may not be such an attractive product for the great masses of Fans Get yourself all! In Pokémon Mysterious World DX, making full reference to the original script, that is compensated in some way with a greater depth in the lore, in the lifestyle of the Pokémon in freedom, in their interrelationships and, above all, in Try to discover the great mystery: why are we an amnesic human turned into a Pokémon?

That we are now a Pokémon does not mean that they have not formed a society that acts as the classic main place of every RPG. In the Pokémon Square there will be a series of establishments that will serve us for our day-to-day lives, including the Kecleon store and store to get new items, the Dojo Makuhita in redeeming training coupons, the Fortuna Bank of Persian not to carry so much money on, the Kanghaskan slogan in which to deposit valuable objects to avoid the possibility of losing them in case of being defeated and Messengers Pelipper to look for new missions if they do not arrive at our own mailbox, etc.

What catches our attention in comparison to the original is the peculiar aspect of this installment, which seems hand drawn and colored with wooden paints, more than watercolors. It certainly gives a certain charm to a more human representation of the Pokémon, a more friendly character for this society formed by Pokémon. We already know that Nintendo tends to experiment with curious artistic sections, and this time they have succeeded fully, to the point that we would not mind if any major delivery of the future had such a decoration.