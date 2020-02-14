Dwyane Wade talks about his son Zion, now Zaya, and the pride of being the father of a transgender boy

Share it:

If you're not a basketball or sports fan, it's probably the name of Dwyane Wade it will tell you little. We tell you that he was one of the strongest basketball players in the NBA in recent years, he retired last year and is still very popular in America. He is married to actress Gabrielle Union and together they have 4 children: Kaavia, 15 months, Xavier 6 years, Zaire, 18 and Zion, 12, the latter three having had Dwyane from a previous marriage. In a recent interview with Ellen Degeneres, Dwyane Wayde spoke for the first time about being a "Proud father" of a transgender son. Zion, in fact, confessed to the family that he had decided to become a woman and wanted to be called Zaya from now on. The former NBA star has therefore decided to be the spokesperson, at least for the moment given the young age of Zaya, of the path that his daughter is taking and what it really means to support a member of the LGBTQ community.

The former star of theNBA Dwyane Wade, in an interview with Ellen Degeneres spoke for the first time of his reality as father of a transgender boy. Her son Zion, 12 years old, confessed to parents that she feels like a woman and wants to be called Zaya. Dwayne Wade and his wife Gabrielle Union have shown all their support and above all Dwyane has decided to be the spokesman for her daughter's journey, taking advantage of her notoriety.

These were his words on The Ellen show:

My wife and I, my wife Gabrielle Union, are proud parents of a child from the LGBTQ community, of whom we are proud supporters. We take our roles and responsibilities very seriously. When our son comes home with a question, with a problem, when our son comes home with anything it is our job as parents to listen to him, to give him as much information as we can, to give him the best answer.

The former basketball player then went on to tell the story of Zion, now Zaya.

Zion, born as a boy, came home and said 'hey I want to talk to you. I think I will go further because I have decided to live my truth. I want you to refer to me like her. And I would like you to call me Zaya. "I looked at her and said:" You are our leader. You are our leader and this is our opportunity to allow you to be a voice. ' She is currently through us because she is only 12 years old, but then she will be herself.

Dwyane Wade in his role of parent knows that this situation is new for him and for this reason he invites people to inquire: “Now our job is to go out and get informed, to reach every possible relationship. My wife contacted the cast of Pose. We are just trying to understand as much information as possible to make sure we give our daughter the best opportunity to be her best self. "

In a recent interview with EW, Dwyane Wade explained the decision to make the story of his daughter Zaya public.

We are not the only family facing the things I have talked about. We are not the only family that has faced a surrogate birth to bring our daughter to the world (the reference is to the daughter Kaavia, born of a surrogate mother). We are not the only family that has to do with the gender identity, gender expression and sexuality of their children. We understand the position in which we are, especially in our community, and although it is not always a popular thing to talk about issues on which people are uncomfortable or uneducated, but this is the platform that God has given me and my family , therefore, we use it.

Dwayne Wade told all this because it will also be one of the issues addressed in the documentary D. Wade: Life Unexpected which relates to the personal and professional life of the former athlete.

The support of Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade to their daughter Zaya

After the interview by Ellen Degeneres a Dwyane Wade, even his wife Gabrielle Union he wanted to express all his pride and support for their daughter Zaya. He did it through a video. The video was posted on his Instagram profile of Gabrielle Union and it's a very deep "chat" between Dwyane and Zaya on what it means to be truly yourself. The post is accompanied by the words of the actress: "You are Zaya. She is compassionate, lovable, intelligent and we are so proud of her. It's ok to listen, love and respect your children for who they are. "

Zaya in the video talks about the fear of being judged and gives a life lesson to everyone:

Don't worry about it, just be yourself. What is the purpose of being on this earth if you try to be someone you really are not? It is as if you do not live your true self, which is like the stupidest concept for me. Be true and don't care what the stereotypical way of being you is.

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union they are not the first public figures to open up on this. A few months ago, too Charlize Theron he had told all his pride and support for his daughter Jackson, born male but who, from a very young age, decided to be a child.

