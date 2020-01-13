Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson will have a series about his life on NBC

Share it:

The renowned exWWE and current successful actor, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, he will have a series about his childhood in a comedy tone commissioned by NBC, as has been known on the TCA winter press tour.

This 11-episode comedy will be produced by Nahnatchka Khan (Fresh Off the Boat, Don't Trust the B) and Johnson himself, who will appear in each episode even if the protagonist is a young actor who plays his adolescence and beyond. The pilot was written by Khan and Jeff Chiang (Don't Trust the B, American Dad).

"I have talked about the wild and unpredictable childhood I had. I have told many stories, many of them hard to believe, but all true. You will find little Rock bundling her in the streets of Hawaii. Being arrested for doing a lot of things he shouldn't. They kicked us out of the island and we moved everywhere, Nashville, Tennessee".

My formative years, also known as my “Forrest Gump” years were wildly unbelievable, yet incredibly all true. 🤦🏽‍♂️

Ladies & gents, we bring you our exciting new comedy series, “YOUNG ROCK”. @NBC@SevenBucksProd #FierceBabyProductions pic.twitter.com/1AN8AJ8BnU – Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 12, 2020

"Imagine me in downtown Nashville, listening to 15-year-old country music, buying my first car from a yonki for 70 turkeys. We return to my years at the institute with young Rock and my role as a football star in college until a guy named Waren SApp put me on my site, who has become one of the great defenses of all time".