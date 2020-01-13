Entertainment

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson will have a series about his life on NBC

January 13, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

The renowned exWWE and current successful actor, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, he will have a series about his childhood in a comedy tone commissioned by NBC, as has been known on the TCA winter press tour.

Finally, The Rock has come back to ... his childhood!

This 11-episode comedy will be produced by Nahnatchka Khan (Fresh Off the Boat, Don't Trust the B) and Johnson himself, who will appear in each episode even if the protagonist is a young actor who plays his adolescence and beyond. The pilot was written by Khan and Jeff Chiang (Don't Trust the B, American Dad).

"I have talked about the wild and unpredictable childhood I had. I have told many stories, many of them hard to believe, but all true. You will find little Rock bundling her in the streets of Hawaii. Being arrested for doing a lot of things he shouldn't. They kicked us out of the island and we moved everywhere, Nashville, Tennessee".

READ:  Final Fantasy VII Remake: The demo introduction scene is filtered

"Imagine me in downtown Nashville, listening to 15-year-old country music, buying my first car from a yonki for 70 turkeys. We return to my years at the institute with young Rock and my role as a football star in college until a guy named Waren SApp put me on my site, who has become one of the great defenses of all time".

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.