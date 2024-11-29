Dwayne Johnson’s Maui Makeover: The Rock’s Bodysuit Revelation for Live-Action ‘Moana’

In a surprising turn, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has confirmed that he’s wearing a bodysuit to portray the larger-than-life demigod Maui in the upcoming live-action adaptation of Disney’s “Moana.” This revelation comes after paparazzi photos from the set in Hawaii sparked speculation about Johnson’s seemingly enhanced physique.

The Bodysuit Unveiled

Johnson, known for his impressive muscular build, admitted that Maui’s iconic look is achieved through the magic of Hollywood costuming. “That suit took a long time to put on,” he explained in a recent interview.

The actor expressed satisfaction that the suit appeared convincing, stating, “I’m so happy you said, ‘You bulked up,’ because when you say, ‘You bulked up,’ that means you couldn’t tell.”

The bodysuit, designed by Oscar-winning makeup artist Joel Harlow, enhances Johnson’s already impressive physique and replicates Maui’s intricate tattoos. This transformation process is no small feat, requiring “a couple of hours every day” to complete.

Paparazzi Persistence

Despite efforts to maintain secrecy during filming, photographers managed to capture images of Johnson in his Maui costume. The actor humorously recounted the incident: “We shot outside, and when those pictures surfaced, I was like, ‘S–t, we got caught.’ We were putting up walls so there was no paparazzi, but they got into boats and started shooting pictures.”

A Tale of Two Moanas

While fans eagerly await the live-action “Moana” slated for release in summer 2026, they can enjoy “Moana 2” in theaters. The animated sequel, featuring Johnson reprising his voice role as Maui, has already made waves at the box office, earning Disney Animation’s biggest preview haul in history with $13.8 million.

Family Affair

Adding a personal touch to the franchise, Johnson revealed that his daughters Jasmine (8) and Tiana (6) lend their voices to new characters in “Moana 2”. The proud father shared their excitement, saying, “They loved it. They were sitting on the edge of their seats, literally, and just waiting. And then their scene came up, and they’re just like, ‘That’s me!’ It was so cool.”

Looking Ahead

As Disney continues its trend of live-action remakes, the “Moana” adaptation joins a lineup including “Lilo & Stitch,” “The Lion King,” and “Snow White.” With Catherine Laga’aia set to star in the title role alongside Johnson, fans can anticipate a fresh take on the beloved story when it hits theaters on July 10, 2026.

In the meantime, audiences can dive into the animated world of “Moana 2,” which promises to deliver more of the adventure, heart, and catchy tunes that made the original a global sensation.