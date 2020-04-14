Dwayne Johnson reveals Tom Cruise took a role from him

Share it:

In this house you want to Dwayne Johnson (or Caramelo, as he preferred to present himself). The performer, who has been around for five years as one of the highest-paid artists in the industry, is also one of the hardest-working.

After seeing you in the wonderful ‘Jumanji: Next Level’(Jake Kasdan),‘Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw’(David Leitch) and‘Fighting as a family’(Stephen Merchant) in 2019, in addition to the series‘Ballers’And in some recent appearance of the WWE, his work as a producer of all the above (and series like ‘Finding Justice’), Makes us wonder to what extent his days are only 24 hours.

But it was not always like this. Young Johnson, of terribly humble origins, has gradually become a star and, despite the advantages of his physique, one lived a beautiful lesson in humility on the part of a colleague who had been visiting the podium for years on the which has now settled The rock.

"In Hollywood, actors are like tools. There are actors who can compete for a particular role because it allows them to have a certain appearance, skin color, size … Fortunately for me, there are not many guys that look like meDeadline collects on a statement by the actor on social networks. "So in all my roles, from the beginning of my career, I have been a lucky son of a ** f for being created and designed for me except Jack Reacher. This was ten years ago and I was in a very different place, I admit it. Tom was the biggest movie star in the world, and I wasn't"

Indeed, it was Tom Cruise the one who finally starred in the stupendous ‘Jack reacher’(Christopher McQuarrie, 2012) and its sequel,‘Jack Reacher: Never go back’(Edward Zwick, 2016), saga that, above all, has helped us to create the union between Cruise and Christopher McQuarrie that allow us to enjoy ‘Impossible Mission: Secret Nation’(2015),‘Mission Impossible: Fallout’(2018) and future ones‘Mission: Impossible 7’(2021?) And‘Mission: Impossible 8’(?).

"I got the call saying, "hey, you didn't get the role." Look, I didn't even know if I had a chance, but the people around me at the time made me think yes."He continues explaining. "I felt like I was going to do it, I felt like "why not me?" He was an established character, an IP who was well known and loved throughout the world, who would not have given me the creative space to do what I wanted with the character. I look back in appreciation that I didn't understand Jack Reacher"

Nothing happens, there is The rock for a while. Although all these future plans must be understood in a more lax way than in the past (just over 30 days ago), Johnson currently has it in the bedroom ‘Jungle cruise’(Jaume Collet-Serra, 2021) and‘Red Notice’(Rawson Marshall Thurber, 2020), in addition to having started preparing‘Black Adam’(Jaume Collet-Serra, 2021),‘The King’(Husain El-Minbawi, Robert Zemeckis) and the series‘Young Rock’Projects that should come to us before other titles announced as‘San Andreas 2’(Brad Peyton),‘Doc Savage’(Shane Black) and the remake‘Big Trouble in Little China’.