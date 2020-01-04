Dwayne Johnson is already training to embody the more powerful villain than Superman

Share it:

December 22, 2021 the movie of will come to our screens 'Black Adam'. This DC villain directly related to 'Shazam!' It has a great popularity among comic book fans for its immense powers. There is no hero who has defeated him, not even Superman. Its origin is ancient Egypt, where he was high priest. Since then, he enjoys powers such as immortality and superhuman strength and speed capable of competing with anyone.

With such a description, we are not surprised that DC couldn't think of another interpreter than Dwayne Johnson to interpret it And, although that of superhuman strength and speed is done based on digital effects, it seems that the protagonist of 'Jumanji: Next level' will take it seriously.

The actor, with more than 167 million followers on Instagram, says he is already trained for the role. Also that this character is in his AND. At the end of the year he already shared with Digital Spy his emotion for playing this powerful character.

Like most kids when they grow up, I dreamed of being a superhero. I wanted to have cool super powers, fight for what is fair and always protect people. Everything changed for me when, with 10 years, I entered the history of the greatest superhero of all time, Superman. As a child, Superman is the hero I always wanted to be. But, after a couple of years in my fantasy, I realized that I would be the hero I could never be. He was too rebellious, too loud, too reluctant to accept authority. Now, years later and as a man, but with the same DNA as a child, my superhero dreams have come true.

'Black Adam' will hit theaters on December 22, 2021.