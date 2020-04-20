Entertainment

         Dwayne Johnson explains when he knew he was becoming an "asshole" and what made him change his attitude

April 20, 2020
Maria Rivera
Fame comes at a price and part of it is that many anonymous strangers approach you. They may want a photo, an autograph, or even both, and not all celebrities are going to react the same on such a stage. Now it's been his own Dwayne Johnson who has used that example to explain how he knew he was becoming an asshole and decided to change his attitude.

The actor is lately answering several questions from his followers through his Instagram account and when he had to pronounce on how he is doing being famous, he remembered something that happened to him when he was still a fighter of 'Pressing Catch' known by the nickname from The rock in the late 90s:


Back then, I saw a couple in a restaurant about to approach. Finally they come, prepared to ask me for a photo. They come and are very friendly. I will never forget this moment because it taught me a great lesson that will accompany me for life. I am very grateful that it happened, and I thank this couple, by the way. They probably have no idea that they were part of such a defining moment in my life. So they come and are very kind. So they say "I'm sorry, we're so sorry, can you give us your autograph and take a picture of us?" Of course, I said yes, but how I said yes had a little psychological play, like I was playing chess, because I said yes in a way that made them feel bad. So I said "Sure, yes yes, of course, come sit down." And at that moment his attitude changed, his energy changed. They were from being excited and "feeling it" but really excited to feeling bad. I feel chills thinking about it.

Then they say "Sorry, you know what? Bad idea." The woman is beating her husband. "See? I told you we shouldn't have come." And I said "No, no, no, it's fine. Come, sit down." They were like, "Oh, we're so sorry." So sit down, take your picture and sign your menus. Then they leave. And as they leave, they're walking on their backs saying, "We're so sorry, we're so sorry." I said, "Okay, okay." And they sit down. It took 30 seconds, not even 30 seconds, to realize that I had a chance to make someone feel good and made them feel bad. I acted like an asshole and rightly made me feel like one.

The rock

And then I did a little exercise at the table that I will never forget. The exercise was "Well, I'm going to put myself in their position. I'm going to put myself in the position of the fans when I enter a room." So I did that little exercise on the table and was watching how it went. Doing so helped me. After that, I told myself that I would never again make someone feel bad about approaching me.

In the video that you can see just above these lines you can see everything he says about it, coming to joke about taking pictures and signing things for fans is the easiest thing in your job. Of course, it is clear that it wears out, because it can not be the same to do it in a timely manner as to react with a good face in any situation before the avalanche of followers that someone like Johnson has.

Johnson will be seen soon in 'Jungle Cruise', a blockbuster based on an attraction by Disney it should have hit theaters this summer. The coronavirus crisis has caused it to be delayed until July 2021.

