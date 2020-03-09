Entertainment

Dwayne Johnson confirms that 'Black Adam' will be filmed this summer

March 9, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

'Black Adam' is one of the new projects that are prepared within the DCEU. Dwayne johnson He will be in charge of playing the protagonist, and will finally be seen in theaters in 2021. The film will present the one who is the enemy of Shazam, whom we met last year with his own film directed by David F. Sandberg.

Now Johnson has turned to Instagram to confirm that the filming of 'Black Adam' will begin this summer. Currently the actor is going through a fairly hard training regime, as demonstrated in the image he has published. The Rock has always been clear that 'Black Adam' is a project he is passionate about, and he is delighted that the film is finally in development.

"The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change. Training and preparing for #BlackAdam has been a routine, but this passion-filled project overcomes the sacrifices. The truth, justice and style of Black Adam. Filming begins this summer"

READ:  In the preview of My Hero Academia 4x16, Bakugo and Todoroki are back in the spotlight

Johnson is right when he says that the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change. Black Adam is based on magic. Unlike Billy Batson, who is a rookie in his powers, Black Adam has been practicing them since the days of ancient Egypt. He therefore has an ancient experience, which makes him one of the greatest warriors in the entire DC universe.

This Black Adam that Johnson will play could be an antihero instead of an absolute villain, although he will surely be seen face to face with Shazam sooner or later. At the moment there are not many details about the new Warner Bros. project.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.