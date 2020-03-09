Dwayne Johnson confirms that 'Black Adam' will be filmed this summer

Share it:

'Black Adam' is one of the new projects that are prepared within the DCEU. Dwayne johnson He will be in charge of playing the protagonist, and will finally be seen in theaters in 2021. The film will present the one who is the enemy of Shazam, whom we met last year with his own film directed by David F. Sandberg.

Now Johnson has turned to Instagram to confirm that the filming of 'Black Adam' will begin this summer. Currently the actor is going through a fairly hard training regime, as demonstrated in the image he has published. The Rock has always been clear that 'Black Adam' is a project he is passionate about, and he is delighted that the film is finally in development.

"The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change. Training and preparing for #BlackAdam has been a routine, but this passion-filled project overcomes the sacrifices. The truth, justice and style of Black Adam. Filming begins this summer"

Johnson is right when he says that the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change. Black Adam is based on magic. Unlike Billy Batson, who is a rookie in his powers, Black Adam has been practicing them since the days of ancient Egypt. He therefore has an ancient experience, which makes him one of the greatest warriors in the entire DC universe.

This Black Adam that Johnson will play could be an antihero instead of an absolute villain, although he will surely be seen face to face with Shazam sooner or later. At the moment there are not many details about the new Warner Bros. project.