Dwayne Johnson confirms Hobbs & Shaw 2 to fans

Dwayne Johnson has pulled the blanket in a big way and revealed that Hobbs & Shaw 2 It is in development and you will soon be able to tell more about this sequel to the movie that you starred opposite Jason Statham and that served as a spinoff for Fast & Furious.

In a question and answer session held on Instagram, the actor revealed that there will be a second part of this adventure outside the main franchise. The news was surprising because there had been no talk of a sequel so far.

We are developing the next movie, the next Hobbs & Shaw, and I'm pretty excited about it … Just hit the creative path, the direction, and we'll be ready to move on.

Hobbs & Shaw stayed close to 800 million at the box office and therefore it is not surprising that Universal wants to bring these two supernovas back together to make their own stand out in what they do best, action cinema.

Although the existence of the sequel is practically official, the truth is that it will still take a long time for things to get going. Not surprisingly, Johnson is engaged to Black Adam this year although he is not very clear if they will be able to start filming in July as they had planned at Warner Bros. before the COVID-19 pandemic paralyzed the film industry.

Fast & Furious will put an end to its tenth installment, with the nine currently being launched but also in some uncertainty due to everything that happened. Of course, there is expected to be life beyond the main saga with spinoffs like the one discussed here and other possible projects such as a movie starring a team of the female characters in the story.