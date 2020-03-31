Dwayne Johnson believes his Black Adam can handle the entire Justice League

Share it:

Although the filming of Black Adam May be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic now that Dwayne Johnson warns that they may not be able to start shooting in July as planned, the actor has wanted to talk about his character.

In a question and answer session offered to his followers on Instagram, they asked the actor if he believes that his Black Adam would have any chance against The Justice League, a group of heroes formed by figures such as Superman, Batman, Aquaman, The Flash, Cyborg and Wonder Woman.

What chance could the Justice League have against a pissed off Black Adam? What was that expression? Not a damn chance.

Perhaps this comment is a simple joke or perhaps the actor's first statement of intent when it comes to hinting at the power his character is going to unleash in the film.

Be that as it may, Black Adam will be a separate film from the DCEU and we are not likely to see him cross paths with any other character seen before. Hopefully we may have a run-in with Shazam in the future, but this is not the case for now.

The premiere of Black Adam is dated December 2021 if the filming is not canceled, which is something that can happen according to recent statements by the protagonist.

I am very excited about Black Adam by the way. I've been training very, very hard for that role. We were supposed to shoot in the summer, in July, but we'll see. I'm not sure that's still the plan.

It would not be unusual for the film to end up being delayed as many others have been delayed. Today we knew that much of the Sony Pictures calendar has been disrupted by the pandemic.

