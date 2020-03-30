 Dwayne Johnson believes Black Adam production is likely to be delayed

Share it:

It begins to produce the possible chain effect that we thought could happen, and that is that with the delay in the productions, the actors will end up seeing how their projects end up stepping on dates. In that situation is the actor Dwayne Johnson, that this summer was going to start filming the movie "Black Adam", specifically in July.

Currently, the actor was shooting the Netflix movie "Red Notice", but this filming has been interrupted by the current crisis. In this situation it is impossible to give dates, and in view of these overlaps of productions, the actor is shown un optimistic when asked if they will continue filming plans they were marked for the DC movie.

I'm really excited about Black Adam by the way, I've been training very, very hard for that role. We were supposed to start shooting in the summer, in July, and we'll see. I'm not sure if it's going to keep happening, or, at least, if we are going to start shooting in July, but everything will go as it should.

We are left with at least the hopeful message that he is excited about the project, and that he trusts that the film will go ahead, only that perhaps we are facing a delay in his filming start date.

