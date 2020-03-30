General News

 Dwayne Johnson believes Black Adam production is likely to be delayed

March 30, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:


Art by Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam by Jim Lee and Bosslogic

It begins to produce the possible chain effect that we thought could happen, and that is that with the delay in the productions, the actors will end up seeing how their projects end up stepping on dates. In that situation is the actor Dwayne Johnson, that this summer was going to start filming the movie "Black Adam", specifically in July.

Currently, the actor was shooting the Netflix movie "Red Notice", but this filming has been interrupted by the current crisis. In this situation it is impossible to give dates, and in view of these overlaps of productions, the actor is shown un optimistic when asked if they will continue filming plans they were marked for the DC movie.

I'm really excited about Black Adam by the way, I've been training very, very hard for that role. We were supposed to start shooting in the summer, in July, and we'll see. I'm not sure if it's going to keep happening, or, at least, if we are going to start shooting in July, but everything will go as it should.

We are left with at least the hopeful message that he is excited about the project, and that he trusts that the film will go ahead, only that perhaps we are facing a delay in his filming start date.

READ:  Twitter Apologies After Admitting to User Data leak

Via information | Instagram Dwayne Johnson



Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.