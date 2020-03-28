Dwayne Johnson and the decision that marked his future as an actor

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Dwayne Johnson He wanted to share time with his followers and that is why he has answered several of the questions that have been asked in a video that you have shared on your profile Instagram. From inside his personal gym, the Iron Paradise, 'The Rock' took a break and stopped doing his exercises to attend to the curiosities of his fans, who have ranged from how tall he is to whether he felt nervous about it. change the course of his life and initially break into Hollywood.

After responding to the height and also clarifying that his weight is about 125 kg, Dwayne revealed that he did have concerns about the change of the ring for the shootings, a sensation that tells him led him to make an important decision that marked his future in the cinema as an actor. "The people around me told me that to succeed in Hollywood, I couldn't use 'The Rock' as a name or having such a muscular body ", explained the actor, to which he added that those words led him to give himself to cardio and lose a significant amount of weight.

Precisely not that his career did not work, quite the contrary, because he was making action movies and getting decent reviews, but these projects were not what Johnson expected when he wanted to go to the movies. This led him to approach the situation because, as he explains, "I felt that my career was about to disappear".

After analyzing the profiles of other actors such as Will Smith or Brad Pitt and to see what he could learn from them, he gathered his team to face this "crisis" situation. "I needed everyone in the room to have faith and put the best of each other", bill; However, that was not the case. His speech did not have the motivating effect that he intended it to have on everyone present. "They looked at me like I had three heads". Given this, Johnson made a decision that he says changed the trajectory of his life and career: he fired everyone on the spot. "Clean blackboard. I'm going to put around me people who are not only hungry to win and hungry to succeed, but most importantly, have faith and understand the value of possibility.", explains the former fighter.

And the decision was the right one, as things have gone for Dwayne Johnson. In the months after that meeting, Johnson signed with a new agency and started a business partnership with his ex-wife, who ran his own management company. "I selectively and strategically placed the best people around me", he celebrates, to which he adds a lesson: “There is incredible power in being yourself. After hiring those people, I also said that I would go back to Gym and I would train as I want to train. "