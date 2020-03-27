duty and honor intersect on the path of the bounty hunter in a decisive episode

Share it:

After the luminosity of 'The boy', because it was set in the deserted Arvala-7, we return to the shadows (complain about the episode of the Battle of Winterfell of 'Game of Thrones') in 'Sin', the episode that predictably changes things for our Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal). And it is that one does not finish staying calm when an order does not give good feeling.

Jon Favreau is clear about the structure of 'The Mandalorian' and it seems incredible that he should highlight this today since it makes it a somewhat unusual series in the world of streaming in terms of how it marks and delimits each episode and clearly builds the arc of the series. Or, at least, seasonal.

But let's go to the third episode, directed by Deborah Chow, who becomes the first female director from a "live action" play from 'Star Wars'. And it does so with a more collected episode, set and small scene with just and necessary lighting.

Child delivery

We return to Nevarro to deliver the merchandise, aka the boy, aka Baby Yoda. Delivery done and sense of duty completed … but honor not entirely. Of course, from minute one we know what will happen and that at some point we will see the expected rescue … what interests us most is how.

Considering the genre of the series, the script by Favreau is leading us towards that moment to resign. Sneak into the house of the "villain" (Werner Herzog) and to an action-packed finale where we go to certain death. And here is the turn, with the Mandalorian comrades coming to salvation in a moment as hackneyed as it is effective.

But there is also time to stop a bit to "get to know" the Mandalorians better. "The Way of the Mandalore" and "The Great Purge" that forced the Mandalorians to hide in this sector of the galaxy. A rancor towards the empire that causes a revulsion around accepting the fortune sealed with the seal of the empire that our protagonist brings.

Nevertheless, everything else is left under a mysterious veil, including why this fifty-year-old Baby Yoda is so important. Sure, tanners in the 'Star Wars' universe may come to suspect things in the balance of force power, but for our Mandalorian and his environment he finds that his instinct (and his honor for his comrades) tells him of protect you at all costs.

Code and sin

The Mandalorian's intentions are, perhaps, what we can discuss and debate the most. At least at this point in the series. What little we know about him tells us that the path of mandalore it is the only thing he has known; that he is his only family, if you can call him that, and that a job is a job. They are mercenaries and bounty hunters. That is his life.

Generally speaking, this episode it has been somewhat heavier and not leaving the archetype of history has been somewhat predictable. Even so, it leaves a taste in your mouth since you know perfectly how to distribute your times and give us at all times the necessary dose to keep us on the screen.

TO where will the Mandalorian and his rescued yoda calf go now? Sin has been committed and will presumably be persecuted for it.