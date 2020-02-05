Duplantis elbow ruins his world record in the pole vault

The young Swedish pertiguista Armand Duplantis demonstrated on Tuesday in the German city of Düsseldorf that he has within his reach the world record -6.16 meters- of the French Renaud Lavillenie, after tearing down with his elbow, when he had already surpassed it with the body, the bar located at 6.17.

An impressive jump that made it clear, if it was not already, that the future of the pole is in the hands of this very young Swede who last November turned 20 years old.

Age that has not prevented Duplantis, son of the American pertiguista Greg Duplantis and the Swedish heptathlete Helena Hedlund, to accumulate an impressive medal in which the continental gold conquered in 2018 in Berlin and the World Cup achieved last year in Doha stand out.

Successes to which "Mondo" Duplantis was about to add on Tuesday the most difficult yet, the world record, after seriously threatening the 6.16 meters that the Frenchman Renaud Lavillenie had as a universal record since February 2014. In fact, for a few hundredths of a second the Swede seemed destined to make history in Düsseldorf.

A dream that was broken by an inopportune elbow, specifically the left one, with which Duplantis broke the bar when he was already descending towards the mat, after having overcome the bar with the body.

Minimal ruling that deprived the Scandinavian pertiguist from entering this legend this time, but that made it clear that, sooner or later, the young Duplantis will break the world record.