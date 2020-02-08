Duplantis beats the pole world record

The swedish athlete Armand Duplantis has beaten this afternoon in the Copernicus Cup from Torun (Poland) the world pole vault record with 6.17 meters.

The young 20-year-old athlete has exceeded the previous universal record by the French by one centimeter Renaud Lavillene with 6.16 meters from February 15, 2014 in Donestk (Ukraine).

The Nordic jumper of American origin He is already an absolute continental champion, runner-up in the world and world record holder. And his record today was no accident. Duplantis was about to exceed 6.17 meters last Tuesday, but he broke the ribbon with his elbow when he had already passed the mark. The child prodigy of the pole is already positioned ahead of its competitors.