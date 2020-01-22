Entertainment

Dunwich Horror Lovecraft Adaptation

January 22, 2020
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Dunwich's horror

Books of the Red Fox / Santiago Caruso

Richard Stanley It is a living legend for nineteenth-century moviegoers. With his ‘Hardware, programmed to kill’(1990) won a place in history and‘The demon of the desert’(1992), his next film, made us dream of a promising future in terror for coffee growers.

However, his career was cut short in 1996 when, during the disastrous shooting of ‘Dr. Moreau's Island’, Was fired and replaced by John Frankenheimer. In case all this was not enough for him to officially become a cult director, the funny documentary ‘Lost Soul: Richard Stanley's cursed trip to Dr. Moreau's Island’(David Gregory, 2014) contributed even more legend to his cause.

Luckily for everyone, SpecterVision, the producer of Elijah Wood that has already offered us jewelry like ‘LFO’(Antonio Tublén, 2013),‘Open windows’(Nacho Vigalondo, 2014),‘The Greasy Strangler’(Jim Hosking, 2016) or‘Mandy’(Panos Cosmatos, 2018), trusted the director to take charge of the direction of deColor Out of Space’(2019), the adaptation of H.P. Lovecraft with Nicolas Cage that we dared not even need but that, once seen, it was discovered essential.

READ:  Release Date, Cast, and What To Expect in Season 4 of "La Casa De Papel" or "Money Heist"

And while we wait for the impending premiere of ‘Color Out of Space"In our country, the good Stanley has confirmed with some exciting statements the news that made our nightmares happy months ago: SpectreVision wants the director to take care of two other adaptations of the writer who will form his own"Lovecraft universe".

"I am pleased to say that SpectreVision has given the green light to two more Lovecraft adaptations, and I am currently preparing my new adaptation of ‘The Dunwich Horror’”, Said the filmmaker in an interview with Rue Morgue (via Bloody Disgusting). "It will happen in the same environment as ‘Color Out of Space’, in an Arkham county hit by a disaster in the near future"

With the shooting planned for this winter, we will have to wait until the end of 2021 to discover the horror experienced by the people of Dunwich, a horror that shouts “Ygnaiih … ygnaiih … thflthkh’ngha" A horror that answers “Y’bthnk… h’ehye n’grkdl’h"

Richard Stanley

Getty Images

