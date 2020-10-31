Dungeons & Dragons, Hasbro working on the live-action TV series

Hasbro is working on one serie live-action di Dungeons & Dragons, the most famous RPG in the world. The announcement came directly from the CEO of the company Brian Goldner, who confirmed that the project is in the early stages of development.

“The team is working on a couple of different approaches, because there is so much mythology in the Dungeons & Dragons canon for making a live-action series.” Goldner said. “There has been a lot of interest around the project. We have spoken with several global streamers and broadcasters who have shown interest in Dungeons & Dragons.”

As for the big screen, Goldner later revealed that thefilm adaptation of Dungeons & Dragons it is currently in pre-production with a view to an expected release in 2022. The film was directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, who confirmed at the beginning of 2020 that they are working on the script. We recall that last May the former Marvel Studios Jeremy Latcham joined the production of the film.

As reported by Comicbook.com, the Dungeons & Dragons brand has registered a sales increase by 20% compared to last year’s data. This is also thanks to the limitations imposed by the pandemic, which have awakened the interest of many in the fantasy world.