Dune's remake reveals its original logo

Warner Bros. has revealed the logo of Denis Villeneuve's upcoming Dune adaptation at a French convention, and it's really amazing.

The logo, placed on the image of a sand dune, uses a curved U-shaped icon placed in four different ways to spell Dune in an elegant way. A lens flare element in the final form helps create a more obvious letter E.

Warner Bros. has not officially published the logo images, but the photographs taken at the convention have reached Reddit and the Internet.

While it does not offer a close look at the film, this title treatment allows an idea of ​​the potential aesthetics of the film. It is clean and futuristic, which could mean that we are seeing a particularly elegant vision of the science fiction epic by Frank Herbert. This would contrast directly with the 1984 adaptation of David Lynch, who was quite baroque in his art desasapland, and the failed version of Alejandro Jodorowsky that featured a horror desasapland by H. R. Giger before Alien.

Fans of the book have pointed out in a fun way that some more U-shapes could be placed to spell Duncan, in reference to the popular Dune Duncan Idaho character. Duncan will be played by Jason Momoa in this new adaptation.

Dune opens on December 18 of this year and is the first of a two-part adaptation of the original novel. It is also the first release of a larger Dune-based franchise planned by Warner Bros., with reports that a television series based on the Bene Gesserit order, and called Dune: The Sisterhood, has already been planned.

What do you think of the logo? Do you really believe that it will go in the aesthetic line chosen for this new version?

Source: Reddit