Dune: when does the first trailer come out? Timothée Chalamet reveals it

Just a few hours ago, Zendaya revealed that the Dune trailer is ready to launch, an announcement that opened up exciting and quick updates on the Dune movie. Denis Villeneuve. Confirmation comes and statements by Timothée Chalamet, which has just unveiled when the remake preview will be released.

The actor and protagonist responded to a tweet from a fan, some asked him some revelations about the film and Chalamet revealed that the Due's first trailer will be released before September, that is, in the next three weeks!

Currently, the US release date is set to December 18, given that sie was approaching too quickly and without concrete updates on the trailer, except for some images from the set distributed by the same cast and recent comments on the state of work of Dune.

In addition to Chalamet and Zendaya, respectively in the roles of Paul Atreides and Chani Kynes, in the cast we will also see Rebecca Ferguson (Lady Jessica), Oscar Isaac (Duke Leto Atreides), Josh Brolin (Gurney Halleck), Stellan Skarsgård (Baron Harkonnen), Dave Bautista (Glossu) Stephen McKinley Henderson (Thufir Hawa), Jason Momoa (Duncan Idaho) e Javier Bardem (Stilgar). Villeneuve's film will be the remake of the sci-fi cult directed by David Lynch in 1984, and also the writer Alejandro Jodorowsky he seems interested in the project, which he looks at with disillusioned interest because, according to the writer, making a successful adaptation of Dune is an impossible undertaking.