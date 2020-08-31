Dune, the trailer for Denis Villenevue’s film has been leaked online

Share it:

A few days after the official release as an accompanying film a Tenet of Christopher Nolan in American theaters, the anticipated trailer of Denis Villenevue’s expected Dune was leaked online and shared almost everywhere via Twitter, although as usual it is likely that within the next few hours it will be removed from Warner Bros.

We report it at the bottom, with the premise of an obviously poor quality which, however, lets itself be seen and does not completely hide the visual spectacularity of the film, which is thus shown for the first time in action and reveals something more about the reboot.

In any case, as we also read in the video, the real trailer will be released on 9 September.

Recall that the remake of Dune by Denis Villeneuve boasts a gigantic cast that includes Timothy Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Chang Chen, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa e Javier Bardem. The release is still scheduled for theaters on December 18th.

Let us know if they have removed the video, which we advise you to see first immediately given the trend of this leak, which now remain little online for obvious reasons. And tell us what you think.

