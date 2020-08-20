Dune, the first trailer is ready and not long before its arrival

Share it:

We already knew we had to expect a first trailer for Dunes in recent weeks, considering that Zendaya claimed to have already seen it, and Timothée Chalamet had anticipated its release. But now it would seem really ready for the debut.

According to Trailer Track, which, as its name suggests, keeps up with all the developments related to the upcoming trailers, that of film directed by Denis Villeneuve it would finally be ready to be released.

The Quebec Ratings Board has in fact approved and classified the Dune trailer, "just in time for Tenet's release in Canada and other countries", observes the site.

The international release of Tenet is in fact scheduled for August 26, with some countries that will be able to see it even sooner (such as Australia, New Zealand and Sweden, where it will be released this Saturday), and Trailer Track speculates that the trailer for Dune can be sent in theaters before the film, or with the re-release of Inception in the US this Friday.

But if the site assumes its spread in the next seven days, also notes that, with the DC FanDome upon us, Warner Bros. is not certain to "add it to the fray" this weekend, given the sheer amount of promotional materials that should be released for the occasion.

So let's wait to see him at work stellar cast of Dune which includes, in addition to the actors already mentioned, Josh Brolin, Oscar Isaac, Javier Bardem, Jason Momoa, Stellan Skarsgård, Rebecca Ferguson, Charlotte Rampling and many others.

Dunes will be released in Italian cinemas on 18 December 2020.