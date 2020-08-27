Dune: the first teaser is in the room with Tenet, revealed the release date of the trailer!

Share it:

Today Christopher Nolan’s Tenet arrives in Italy, but apparently it may not present itself: according to what was revealed by Trailer Track, in fact, the first teaser of Dune di Denis Villeneuve was reported in Canadian cinemas along with copies of Tenet.

In addition, always Trailer Track reports that the movie is 1 minute 37 seconds long and was designed by Warner Bros. to be an exclusivity of Nolan’s film screenings. A new promotional video, probably different, will arrive as an official trailer on Wednesday 9 September.

However it is not clear in the cinemas of how many and which countries the teaser will be shown: according to the source, it is possible that the video will not play until August 31, which is the date on which the first screenings of Tenet will be opened in the United States.

Recall that the remake of Dune by Denis Villeneuve will boast a gigantic cast that includes Timothy Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Chang Chen, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa e Javier Bardem. The release is still scheduled for theaters on December 18th.

What are your expectations? Tell us as always in the comments section. For more information, we refer you to the recent statements by Kyle McLachlan on Dune by Denis Villeneuve.