Dune, the Atreides in full on the new official covers of the film!

August 28, 2020
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Time to reopen for cinemas around the world and, while waiting for the predictable hangover from Tenet to pass, the Dune by Denis Villeneuve is certainly one of the most anticipated releases in the world: in the meantime, therefore, why not start taking a first look at what this highly anticipated transposition will be?

Unfortunately, we are not talking about trailers and the like: what published by Empire, however, is already enough for us to realize broadly what the aesthetics of Dune will be, an element on which the weight of curiosity and expectations decidedly high especially by those who have already appreciated the monumental literary work of Frank Herbert.

In the official covers of the film released in the past few hours, the famiglia Atreides complete, consisting of Paul (Timothée Chalamet), Leto (Oscar Isaac), Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) and loyal Gurney Halleck (Josh Brolin); on the other hand we have the Fremen shares represented by Stilgar (Javier Bardem), Duncan Idaho (Jason Momoa), Chani Kynes (Zendaya) e Liet-Kynes (Sharon Duncan Brewster).

What do you think? Are you convinced by the appearance of the protagonists of Dune? Let us know in the comments! In the last few days, meanwhile, the release date of the trailer for Dune has finally been revealed; another look at the film by Villeneuve we were then granted by the leaked images of Dune circulated in recent days.

