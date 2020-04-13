'Dune' shows the first image of Timothée Chalamet

Share it:

'Dune', without a doubt, is the most anticipated premiere of 2020. It will arrive during the month of December and expectations are skyrocketing. The Paul Atreides story has been conquering readers for decades, but it is so extensive and complex that it is very difficult to adapt. Already tried at the time Alejandro Jodorowski, with Mick Jagger, Dalí and Pink Floyd among others, but it did not go well (especially due to the very high budget it required). In the 1980s, in the wake of Star Wars success, producer Dino de Laurentiis commissioned David Lynch to make an adaptation, but due to continued budget cuts and studio fights, the end result was a montage that did not satisfy. to nobody. Not even Lynch himself.

But now Denis Villeneuve has arrived putting all the meat on the grill, and counting on a luxury cast: Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac, Jason Momoa, Javier Bardem, Dave Bautista, Rebecca Ferguson, Stellan Skarsgard… and many more. The desire to see the film is many and today, through the American edition Vanity Fair, we can finally see the first image of the film. In it we see a Timothée Chalamet on a deserted beach belonging to the oceanic planet Caladan, with ships flying behind him, and in an outfit very similar to Ryan Gosling's in 'Blade Runner 2049'.

That this image comes out today means one thing: that the trailer must be falling and we cannot wait any longer.