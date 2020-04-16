Dune shows Chang Chen in the role of Doctor Yueh in a new image

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The restart of Dune It has gone from being a complete mystery to being the topic of conversation this week thanks to the publication of new information and multiple photographs of the film.

After knowing a good part of the main cast in these images, now the appearance of another of those involved is revealed. Specifically in the image you are seeing the actor Chang Cheng in the role of Doctor Wellington Yueh, a character who was already in the Frank Herbert novel.

Yueh is a member of the Suk school and one of the trusted people of the Atreides house, the family that stars in this iconic science fiction franchise. The character plays a small role in the story of the novel but is of vital importance.

Other cast members include Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, Oscar Isaac as Leto Atreides, Zendaya as Chani, Rebecca Fergusson as Lady Jessica, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, Dave Bautista as Glosu Rabban, Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho and Javier Bardem as Stilgar, among many others.

The film will be released on December 18 and will be the first part of a saga told in two feature films, since Villeneuve recently assured that he would not have accepted to adapt this novel if he had not been allowed to make two films, since he considers that the universe created by Herbert it is too extensive and complex to deal with in one.

We hope that in the coming months a first trailer will be published in which to check the atmosphere and the tone of this adaptation that Oscar Isaac defined a while ago as "terrifying, brutal and shocking".