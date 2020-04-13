         'Dune' reveals its first official image: here we have Timothée Chalamet in the shoes of Paul Atreides

Share it:

I can affirm without fear of being wrong that the 'Dune' of Denis Villeneuve It is the film that I most hope for in this failed 2020 film course, not because of the original material on which this new project is based, but because of being able to enjoy again the excellent hand of the French Canadian filmmaker in the field of science fiction, in which he has already proven his worth in the fantastic 'The Arrival' and 'Blade Runner 2049'.

To the maximum person in charge of the new adaptation of Frank Herbert's sci-fi literary epic, we must add a cast made up of stars of the stature of Stellan Skarsgård, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, Dave Bautista and a Timothée Chalamet who will be in charge of giving life to the protagonist of the story; a Paul Atreides to whom, at last, we can take a first look at the image you can see on these lines.

As Chalamet told Vanity Fair about his character, the most interesting thing is that run away from the classic hero archetype. Atreides does not seek adventure, but resists it.

"What immediately appeals to Paul is the fact that in a story with such a level of detail, scale, and world-making, the protagonist is on some kind of anti-hero journey. He thinks he's going to be some kind of young general studying his father and his leadership of a combat force before maturing, hopefully a decade later, or something like that. "

Despite the chaos that the coronavirus crisis is causing on the release calendar, The launch of 'Dune' has remained unchanged and continues to be set for December 18 of this 2020. Villeneuve himself has spoken about it, throwing a few words of appreciation to the team that has made the feat possible.