Dune restart is seen in new images

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After taking a first look at Timothée Chalamet's appearance as Paul Atreides in the new Dune de Denis Villeneuve now it's time to meet more characters from the cast and incidentally some of the settings of this new adaptation of one of the great classics of science fiction literature.

In the photographs we can see Chalamet again as the young protagonist of this adventure. Also others like Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Stephen Mckinley, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin and Jason Momoa.

New stills from Denis Villeneuve’s ‘DUNE’ have been officially released. (Source: https://t.co/kqVn7ewXze) pic.twitter.com/bFd9Fy9OIy – DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 14, 2020

Some of the photos have been taken in Jordan, where the filming took place to try to get images that evoke the desert planet Arrakis, where this story of betrayal and drama takes place.

New stills from Denis Villeneuve’s ‘DUNE’ have been officially released. (Source: https://t.co/kqVn7ewXze) pic.twitter.com/e3cUWTKNLn – DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 14, 2020

Incidentally, the director told Vanity Fair that he would not have accepted the proposal to adapt this license if he had had to do it in a single movie. "The world is too complex. It is a world that finds its appeal in the details"he explained.

Dune will hit theaters on December 18, 2020 if nothing changes and from what we see in these images we are facing another great hit by Villeneuve, director of great films of recent years such as The Arrival, Sicario and Blade Runner 2049, among others .