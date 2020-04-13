Dune reboot shows Timothée Chalamet's appearance as Paul Atreides

Share it:

In December of this year we will be able to attend the premiere of the new adaptation of Dune, the immortal science fiction classic written by Frank Herbert and published in 1965, which continues to have weight in and out of literature today.

Denis Villeneuve is responsible for adapting this story to current times and he will do it with Timothée Chalamet in the role of Paul Atreides, the wealthy young man who leaves Caladan to go to Arrakis, the place where he will learn what pain and suffering is.

First look at Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides in Denis Villeneuve's DUNEhttps: //t.co/JjjOFHubg1 pic.twitter.com/WOKQXN8RvO – Nibel (@Nibellion) April 13, 2020

Now, thanks to Vanity Fair, we can see a first image of Chalamet in the role of Atreides that the magazine has published exclusively and that shows the character in a desolate place in Caladan.

The medium has promised much more information about how Villeneuve has developed this adaptation, but that will be tomorrow. Today they give details about the character of Atreides.

"The most attractive thing about Paul was the fact of having him in a story with so much detail, scale and background living the journey of an antihero in a way"Chalamet told about his character."He believes he will be a young general studying his father and his leadership of the combat forces before he is old enough to do so.You will already know that his plans do not go exactly right.

The cast is star-studded with Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, Oscar Isaac as Duke Leto, and Rebecca Ferguson as Jessica Atreides, as well as Javier Bardem in the role of Stilgar, leader of the indigenous tribe known as the Fremen.