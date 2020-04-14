'Dune': official movie logo

Share it:

A new adaptation of the incredible space epic that is 'Dune' by Frank Herbert, is on the way. After Jodorowsky's failed attempt, and the commercial failure of David Lynch, now it is the turn of Dennis Villeneuve, who wants to try to remove the aura of 'cursed' from Herbert's work.

Surrounding himself with a dream cast, with Timothée Chalamet, Charlotte Rampling, Javier Bardem, Oscar Isaac, Jason Momoa, Zendaya … and dividing the story into two films, Villeneuve has not only a titanic task on his hands, but perhaps the most expected in the coming years. We have already seen the first official image of the film, with a Timothée Chalamet characterized as Paul Atreides, strolling along the beaches of the planet Caladan. And now Warner Bros and Legendary Pictures shows us the official logo of the film.

Warner Bros.

A few months ago, this logo was already leaked, but only the letters, since the background had still been taken from a stock images portal. But we see that the leak was real. Only the background has changed, now with a black hole after the movie title.

'Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant young man who has been born with a much bigger destiny than himself, and must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to secure the future of his family and people. As evil forces face off against one of the most exclusive resources on the planet (and one that has the power to unlock the full potential of the human being), only those who conquer their own fear will be able to survive. '

Villeneuve will adapt the first novel of the saga, which is made up of several more books and stories that have been added over the years.