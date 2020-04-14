         'Dune': new images from Denis Villeneuve's epic adaptation, which talks about the "most difficult" project of his life

Share it:

Yesterday we brought you with all the enthusiasm in the world the first official image of Denis Villeneuve's 'Dune', in which we could see Thimotée Chalamet in the shoes of Paul Atreides. Well, that snapshot was just a small snack from the barrage of promotional material and information about the feature film that Vanity Fair has just published.

The new snapshots, which you can see below, allow us to take a more detailed look at Paul Atreides de Chalamet, in addition to introducing ourselves, among others, to the Thufir Hawat of Stephen Mckinley henderson, to Duke Leto Atreides of Oscar Isaac, to Duncan Idaho's Jason Momoa, to the Gurney Halleck of Josh Brolin, to the Chani of Zendaya and Lady Jessica Atreides from Rebecca Ferguson.

Of inhospitable places and cinematographic licenses

Along with the new images, which also reveal the earthy landscapes of Arrakis, there are also new details about the production from the hands of its protagonists, starting with a Thimotée Chalamet that reminds the hard – and beautiful – experience that was shooting in Abu Dhabi, combining extreme temperatures and heavy, rubbery clothing — the stillsuits appearing in the novel— not at all suitable for them.

"It was surreal. There are those landscapes, which you could imagine exist in poses of our universe, but not on Earth. I remember leaving my room at 2 in the morning and probably being at 38 degrees. The temperature when shooting was sometimes 50 degrees. I don't remember the exact number, but you can't keep working. If you think about it coldly, it helped to be in the stillsuits and at that level of exhaustion. "

For her part, Rebecca Ferguson, who will play Lady Jessica, has spoken about her role and about the treatment of female characters in the feature film, as opposed to the original material.

"She's a mother, she's a concubine, she's a soldier. Denis was very respectful of Frank's work on the book, but the quality of the bows for many of the women has been taken to a new level. She has made some changes, and now they have been represented in a beautiful way. "

The importance of women in 'Dune' is also reflected in the character of Doctor Liet Kynes, the environmental leader of Arrakis who was always described as a white man and who, now, will be played by Sharon Duncan-Brewster, a black woman. This is how the actress reasoned this license.

"What Denis expressed to me was that there was a lack of female characters in her cast, and that she had always been very feminist, pro-woman, and wanted to write the role for a woman. This human being manages to basically keep peace between many people. Women are very good at it, so why can't Kynes be a woman? Why shouldn't Kynes be a woman? "

This is not the only change that Villeneuve has made with respect to Frank Herbert's novel. Another one is focused on Baron Vladimir Harkonnen, played by Stellan Skarsgård, created for the occasion with body prostheses and described as "a rhino in human form".

"As much as I deeply adore the book, I feel like the baron flirted very often with the cartoon. I tried to give it a little more dimension. That's why I brought Stellan. Stellan has something in his eyes. You can feel there's something thinking, thinking, thinking … something that has that tension and that is calculating, inside, in the back of his eyes. I can attest that it can be quite terrifying. "

The most difficult project of Villeneuve's career

The French-Canadian director has also contributed his point of view on the importance and readings of the original material.

"I wouldn't agree to do this adaptation of the book in a single movie. The world is too complex. It is a world that thrives on detail. No matter what you believe, the Earth is changing, and we will have to adapt. That is why I think This book, 'Dune', was written in the 20th century. It was a distant portrait of reality from oil, capitalism and the plundering of the Earth. Today, things have gotten worse. It is an initiatory story, but also a call to action for youth. "

Interpretations aside, what has become clear is that shaping 'Dune' has been quite a challenge for Denis Villeneuve.

"It is a book that deals with politics, religion, ecology, spirituality … and with many characters. I think that is why it is so difficult. Honestly, it is by far the most difficult thing I have ever done in my life. "

Until the December 18 th We will not see the result, but this looks better and better.

More images of 'Dune', by Denis Villeneuve