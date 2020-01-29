Entertainment

'Dune': leaked the official logo of the film

January 29, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

A new adaptation of the incredible space epic that is 'Dune' from Frank Herbert, is on the way. After Jodorowsky's failed attempt, and David Lynch's commercial failure, Dennis Villeneuve's turn has come, who wants to try to take away the aura of 'damn' Herbert's work.

Surrounded by a dream cast, with Timothée Chalamet, Charlotte Rampling, Javier Bardem, Oscar Isaac, Jason Momoa, Zendaya … and dividing the story into two films, Villeneuve has not only a titanic task, but perhaps the most project expected in the coming years. Although it is released in Christmas of 2020, we still have only images of the shooting … and now the official logo filtered for a French merchandising convention. Open your eyes to 'Dune'.

Dune logo

Warner Bros.

'Dune tells us the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant young man who was born with a destiny much bigger than himself, and must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to secure the future of his family and his people. While evil forces are confronted by one of the most exclusive resources on the planet (and that has the power to unlock the full potential of the human being), only those who conquer their own fear can survive. '

Villeneuve will adapt the first novel of the saga, which consists of several books and stories that have been added over the years. Here is the filtered image:

READ:  The Mandalorian would feature stars from the Star Wars movies in season 2
Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.