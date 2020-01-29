'Dune': leaked the official logo of the film

Share it:

A new adaptation of the incredible space epic that is 'Dune' from Frank Herbert, is on the way. After Jodorowsky's failed attempt, and David Lynch's commercial failure, Dennis Villeneuve's turn has come, who wants to try to take away the aura of 'damn' Herbert's work.

Surrounded by a dream cast, with Timothée Chalamet, Charlotte Rampling, Javier Bardem, Oscar Isaac, Jason Momoa, Zendaya … and dividing the story into two films, Villeneuve has not only a titanic task, but perhaps the most project expected in the coming years. Although it is released in Christmas of 2020, we still have only images of the shooting … and now the official logo filtered for a French merchandising convention. Open your eyes to 'Dune'.

'Dune tells us the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant young man who was born with a destiny much bigger than himself, and must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to secure the future of his family and his people. While evil forces are confronted by one of the most exclusive resources on the planet (and that has the power to unlock the full potential of the human being), only those who conquer their own fear can survive. '

Villeneuve will adapt the first novel of the saga, which consists of several books and stories that have been added over the years. Here is the filtered image: