Dune, Kyle MacLachlan critic on Denis Villeneuve's remake: "Better a TV series"

Dune by Denis Villeneuve is undoubtedly one of the biggest and most anticipated films of this troubled 2020, but Kyle MacLachlan apparently he doesn't want to be fooled by the hype and in the course of a recent interview he dampened the enthusiasm.

The actor, who played lead character Paul Atreides in the first adaptation of Frank Herbert's sci-fi novel (the unfortunate Dunes directed by David Lynch in 1984, which in turn started from a project abandoned by Alejandro Jodorowsky) he said he was "intrigued" by the approach desired by Villeneuve, which will adapt the original book by dividing it into two films, made through a single production.

But he also said: "Maybe I would have lobbied for three or more films, because the book has that kind of potential that makes it open and expand. In my imagination, I always thought it would be great to take the approach along the lines of the Game of Thrones model, with multiple seasons. Or at least a unique mini-series of ten, twelve episodes. Maybe that's the only way to really cover the book from start to finish. "

In this regard it is worth pointing out that Warner Bros. is developing a spin-off TV series of Dune for HBO Max, titled Dune: Sisterhood: it will have a cast and a separate storyline from the films of Villeneuve, who however appears as a producer. Unfortunately there have been no major updates in the past few months, other than that the initially chosen showrunner dropped out due to creative differences.

Waiting for a trailer or sudden editorial changes from Warner Bros., which anticipated that other films on its calendar could be postponed, we remind you that the release date of Dunes – Part 1 it is still set for next December 18th.