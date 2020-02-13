'Dune' is the epic that cinema needs

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Back in 1984, the world was still recovering from the end of the space trilogy par excellence: 'Star Wars'. 'Return of the Jedi' had been released in 1983 and it had been a tremendous success of the public, but now there was a vacuum that was going to be difficult to fill, as far as science fiction is concerned. Then Dino de Laurentiis arrived and decided that he was to find a new 'Star Wars' and he noticed the endless work of Frank Herbert, his special epic 'Dune', which Alejandro Jodorowsky had already tried to carry out with a dream team (Dalí, Mick Jagger, Moebius, Pink Floyd or H.R. Giger (the man who designed 'Alien') but with little success. 'Dune' was a cursed project, but De Laurentiis insisted.

Thus, he hired David Lynch (who had already refused to direct 'The Return of the Jedi') and left him a carte blanche to adapt the first of Herbert's books, trusting that he would give rise to a new millionaire saga. But the production problems and the intrusion of the producer in the assembly caused a film that was a failure of criticism and public, which Lynch has denied many times. No producer in his right mind would want to adapt 'Dune' … until now. The first reactions are being enthusiastic at least:

"Based only on the footage I've seen, I think this is going to 'blow' people's minds, just like 'Lord of the Rings' did 20 years ago, and 'Star Wars' 40 years ago. It's not Jodorowsky or Lynch, but Villeneuve may have filmed the 'infilmable' "

What is the release date of 'Dune'? And his synopsis? And the cast? And its director? When will we have a trailer or images of the movie?

Universal

'Dune' Release Date

The premiere date of 'Dune' was set for November 2020, but it has been delayed about a month and the official release date is the December 18, 2020.

'Dune' Synopsis

The plot of 'Dune' is quite complex. Currently, the universe created by Frank Herbert has 6 novels written by him, plus 2 written by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson that close the main story. In addition to 6 other novels written by the latter, half being 'Legends of Dune' and the second half 'Dune Prelude'. That is, something quite unattainable.

As far as we know, the film will adapt the main story of Herbert, showing two films. So, 'Dune' tells us the story of Paul Atreides, a teenager marked by a unique destiny, endowed with strange powers, destined to become a dictator, messiah and martyr, in addition to the continuous struggle for the search for water and the spice known as 'melange', one of the most coveted goods in the universe. The saga is a kind of 'Game of Thrones' mixed with 'Star Wars', with complex stories, and a whole religious and socio-political universe created by the author.

.

This 'bilogy' will also feature Paul Atreides, but the first of the books is so complex that only the first novel will be adapted, dividing the story into two parts, as confirmed Brian Herbert on his Twitter.

The official synopsis of the film is as follows:

"Dune tells us the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant young man who was born with a destiny much bigger than himself, and must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to secure the future of his family and his people. While evil forces they are faced by one of the most exclusive resources on the planet (and that has the power to unlock the full potential of the human being), only those who conquer their own fear can survive. "

'Dune' Cast

The casting of 'Dune' is still being set by the producer and its director. Timothée Chalamet, star of 'Call me by your name' and 'Beautiful boy', is in negotiations to play Paul Atreides, replacing Kyle Machlachlan, who did the same in the Lynch version.

Axelle / Bauer-GriffinGetty Images

Rebecca Ferguson, Star of the saga 'Mission Impossible' or the recent 'The Great Showman' will play Paul Atreides' mother, Lady Jessica. In addition to these two signings, it will also feature in its distribution with Stellan Skarsgard as the villain Baron Harkonnen; Dave Bautista as Beast Rabban, his nephew; and Charlotte Rampling as the Reverend Mother Mohiam.

But, to all these signings, two very big names have joined in recent days: Zendaya on the one hand (protagonist of 'Spider-Man: Homecoming'; his sequel 'Spider-Man: Away from home'; Y 'The Great Showman'); and on the other the Spanish Javier Bardem, that returns to the adventure genre after its incursion in the saga of 'Pirates of the Caribbean', but that would be his first time in a science fiction movie. Too Jason Momoa Y Josh Brolin they will be put under the orders of the Canadian, just like Oscar Isaac.

'Dune' Director

Denis Villeneuve, director of 'Blade Runner 2049' or 'The Arrival', will be responsible for this new adaptation of 'Dune', scripted by Eric Roth, author of the librettos of 'Forrest Gump' or 'A star is born'. The one who will not be in the film is the director of photography Roger Deakins, a regular contributor to Villeneuve, being replaced by Greig Fraser, responsible for the photography of 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story'or the next series of the galactic universe'The Mandalorian'.

'Dune' Poster

Although we still do not have an official poster of the film, we do have the official logo, thanks to a leak:

Warner Bros.

'Dune' Books

The saga of 'Dune' books is almost unattainable, but as far as we know, Denis Villeneuve will only be responsible for adapting the first one:

Not going Dune (Nova) Not going

amazon.es € 28.40

'Dune' Trailer

For now we don't have a 'Dune' trailer, and at first we won't have until mid-2020, so we just have to wait.

'Dune' Images

For now, we have a small video of Chalamet filming in Jordan, as well as several images of the shooting: