Dune, Denis Villeneuve’s editor attacked Bohemian Rhapsody? Here’s what he said

During a recent promotional interview Joe Walker, famous editor nominated for an Oscar that we will see soon at work in Dune di Denis Villeneuve, offered his opinion on the importance of the art of editing.

Walker, nominated for an Oscar for Best Editing for his work in 12 Years a Slave e Arrival, however, it has also declared war on so-called excessive editing, citing a mysterious example among recent Academy Award winners for its category.

“When I enjoy a film I don’t see the montage“Walker said.”I find that excessive editing is just the curse of what I see on television, particularly in the TV series of streaming services. They are just reactions here and there and you cut fast for no reason. I feel like someone is dragging me. I feel like I’m being manipulated and I reject it. This is the worst editing mistake for me.“

Walker explained that excessive editing was also evident in a recent Academy Award winner for best editing, adding: “I won’t say which movie, but there is one movie that won an Oscar recently despite having a ridiculous amount of cuts just to show someone sitting at the table. Yes, it’s kinetic, but it’s not beautiful. I feel like I’m being force-fed bad food. I prefer moderation and strategic thinking about when to cut“.

Although he didn’t mention the Oscar winner by title, it is very likely that Walker referred to Bohemian Rhapsody, famous for his patchy editing, (let’s put it that way). In particular, the main clue is having mentioned the scene of ‘someone sitting at a table’, which most likely refers to the “Bohemian Rhapsody” scene where Queen band members sit at the bar to meet future manager John Reid. The bewildering amount of cuts in that sequence made winning the Oscar for Best Film Editing a perhaps a talking point among film buffs.

Recall that Walker’s most recent credits are Widows e Blade Runner 2049. The editor is currently working with Denis Villeneuve on the remake of Dune, scheduled for release with Warner Bros. on December 18th.

For other insights here are the new images of Dune provided by Empire; also, find out the release date of the first trailer.