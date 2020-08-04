Dune, Denis Villeneuve: "We have reached the final sprint"

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Warner Bros. has enlisted Denis Villeneuve to bring an adaptation of Frank Herbert's sci-fi novel to the big screen, Dunes. The director seems to have accepted after having confirmed that he can develop the plot on two different films and although the second film is not official, the cast of the first is top notch.

During a recent interview released in Montreal, Denis Villeneuve unveiled of having divided the shooting into two phases, and was preparing for the second phase of filming when the pandemic broke out:"We were about to finish some shots … the film was almost finished. Dune was made in an unusual way, basically we did the main shots, so I modified that part of the film and I was planning to go back to pick up some items later because I wanted to readjust the film; I needed time, and it's a luxury I had (before the pandemic) … The virus hit North America when we were about to go back and take care of those shots " Villeneuve said.

"We are in the final sprint to finish the film in time. We have been allowed to return to shoot, we will return to shoot those additional sequences in a few weeks, the ones we had to make before. It means that I also had to finish some elements of the film in VFX and the editing in Montreal while my crew stayed in Los Angeles " he has declared.

Villeneuve also spoke of some aspects of his role as director:"As a director there are things that can be done remotely. The supervision of some special effects, with some technological devices, but the editing is not at all. Being away from my editor Joe Walker is a problem, never as I have now understood like editing is like playing music together with another, it is necessary to be in the same room. It's about human interaction, spontaneity, energy. I miss not being in the same room with my editor, working like this is really painful ".

At that point Villeneuve compared the editor as a psychiatrist, explaining the difficulty of working remotely:"Maybe one of the reasons is that the editor is a psychiatrist, he is the only one able to manage my panic attacks and my uncertainties, but also to share my joy. In the future, if such a thing were to happen again, I would do so that the editor is near me ".

The cast of Dune includes Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac and Jason Momoa.

In July Rebecca Ferguson unveiled when additional filming for Dune will begin while Denis Villeneuve is already thinking about the next film.