Duncan Lacroix talks about what happened to Murtagh in 'Outlander'

The last episode of the fiction of Starz left us all breathless. Who expected those tragic events so followed in 'The Ballad of Roger Mac'? Without a doubt, the seventh episode of the fifth season has been one of the most traumatic of 'Outlander'. But life goes on.

Attention, from here there are spoilers.

'The Ballad of Roger Mac' left us a Murtagh saving, for the last time, Jamie Fraser. It was true that the protagonist's godfather had been dodging death all season, something that sooner or later smelled that would happen. So it was. A shot in the back ended his life before an atonic Jamie and a Claire who could do nothing to save his life. The actor who gives it life, Duncan Lacroix, He dedicated a few words to him in a recent interview.

Talking with Collider, Lacroix has revealed how he learned of his character's unfortunate farewell in fiction, which has come much later than in the books of Diana Galbadon, by the way, because the character fell in the legendary battle of Culloden:

"I found out at the start of the season … because I had a choice of six seasons. But yeah, he finally followed the course of his story and they dropped the bomb on me right before I started filming the season (…) I think in a way we stayed true to the books, because the last lines he says to Jamie are the last lines he says to him in (the battle of) Culloden. It was simply postponed another 20-25 years. I think it is an appropriate ending. It was the last type of relic from the Highlands, from Culloden, the old Highland way of life. Once he dies, (Jamie) has an even firmer purpose to continue the battle to medida that things are progressing: bringing the fight to the British in the war of revolution. "