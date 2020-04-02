Entertainment

Duncan Lacroix talks about what happened to Murtagh in 'Outlander'

April 1, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

The last episode of the fiction of Starz left us all breathless. Who expected those tragic events so followed in 'The Ballad of Roger Mac'? Without a doubt, the seventh episode of the fifth season has been one of the most traumatic of 'Outlander'. But life goes on.

Attention, from here there are spoilers.

'The Ballad of Roger Mac' left us a Murtagh saving, for the last time, Jamie Fraser. It was true that the protagonist's godfather had been dodging death all season, something that sooner or later smelled that would happen. So it was. A shot in the back ended his life before an atonic Jamie and a Claire who could do nothing to save his life. The actor who gives it life, Duncan Lacroix, He dedicated a few words to him in a recent interview.

Talking with Collider, Lacroix has revealed how he learned of his character's unfortunate farewell in fiction, which has come much later than in the books of Diana Galbadon, by the way, because the character fell in the legendary battle of Culloden:

"I found out at the start of the season … because I had a choice of six seasons. But yeah, he finally followed the course of his story and they dropped the bomb on me right before I started filming the season (…) I think in a way we stayed true to the books, because the last lines he says to Jamie are the last lines he says to him in (the battle of) Culloden. It was simply postponed another 20-25 years. I think it is an appropriate ending. It was the last type of relic from the Highlands, from Culloden, the old Highland way of life. Once he dies, (Jamie) has an even firmer purpose to continue the battle to medida that things are progressing: bringing the fight to the British in the war of revolution. "

READ:  'Killing Eve', 'The Ministry of Time' returns and more
imageStarz

Murtagh's presence will undoubtedly be missed. And unfortunately he points out that we will not see him anymore, as Lacroix himself says "not knowing anything about it"referring to a potential return. Although of course, there is always the actor to record some more scenes from flashblack that allows us to see another episode on the screen.

A somewhat improvised ending

On the other hand, the actor has had a few words to explain how the final moments were filmed, where he pointed out that his scene reading the letter in unison that the Governor was something added at the last moment:

"FIt was an evening session with all the regulators there, having to listen to me review the speech for 50 times. I like these great, almost Shakespearean speeches for men. It gives you a chance to roar, but they changed it at the last minute. It was going to be just Governor Tryon reading the letter but it was a great idea (add Murtagh) reading too. Sure, I hadn't learned it, so they wrote it to me. They are meticulous with Outlander and wrote it in the style of an old letter in script writing. My eyesight is so bad that I couldn't actually read it. I had to print it in large letters to see it. "

Come back or not, now all our doubts fall on the future of Roger, which we hope to see him safe and sound in the next episode, which will be broadcast on April 12 (the next day in Spain through Movistar +).

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.