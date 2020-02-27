Dulceida launches an important message to denounce the homophobia that still exists in society

Share it:

Dulceida launches a very important message on YouTube about the intolerance that still exists in society with the LGTBI collective

The 'influencer' also tells how he feels and how he lives with his wife, Alba Paul.

Dulceida is for years a whole example in the defense and the fight for LGBTI rights. Being one of the most influential influencers in our country offers you the possibility of having much more visibility in the fight for the rights of this group and put an end to the social stigmas that, incredible as it may seem, have to continue to face every day. And unfortunately, although progress has been made, there is still a long way to go and you cannot let your guard down or stop stripping for a single day. That is why she has raised her voice again in the face of injustice in a video he has posted on his YouTube channel titled "Why is this intolerance?".

In the recording, Aída Domènech talks about homophobia, of how he feels, of the things that have happened to him with his wife, Alba Paul; and explains that daily for years they write in their social profiles to tell the fears, insecurities, very sad stories of gay people and other groups who do not know how to talk about their sexuality to family and friends, or their environment, or that They suffer misunderstanding and attacks due to their condition. And how there are people who say they understand them but at the moment of truth do nothing to give them support.

The trigger for Aida's allegation has occurred at the expense of a H&M announcement for Valentine's Day in which several couples kissing appear, including the one formed by two women. Nothing new, neither flashy nor surprising. Pure reality, it is life itself and normalize what in the end is absolutely normal. But as he explained, under the photo of the couple of girls on Instagram there were many deningrant comments that make clear the intolerance that still exists. That said, there is still much to do.

The video, which Alba has published this Wednesday, February 26, already has almost ninety thousand views in less than 24 hours and more than twelve thousand comments, and has generated extensive debate and support on the web. Why the sexual condition should not matter, but the truth is that there are still people, places and situations in which it does. Therefore, to end once and for all with it, it is important to listen and support what he says.

We cannot agree more with Dulceida, with what she says and especially with her attitude and with what she always shows. Because like her we think that "Love can never be frowned upon. It is love. It is the most beautiful thing in the world".