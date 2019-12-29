Duke Nukem Forever: videos of the version canceled in 2001 appear online

Share it:

After regaining the honors of the news for his constant presence in the rankings of the most disappointing games of the decade, Duke Nukem Forever returns to be talked about for mini-clips re-emerged on the net that would show the first, "legendary" version of the shooter of 3D Realms.

The gameplay clips come from an anonymous Imgur profile and portray a level of the 2001 prototype of Duke Nukem Forever that would seem to be set on the roof of one of the many casinos that pearl the Las Vegas strip.

The confirmation of the truthfulness of the clips in question has not yet arrived neither from the original authors of 3D Realms, nor from Gearbox Software, the company that undertook the development and production of the "modern" version of Duke Nukem Forever then launched in 2011.

During an interview granted in 2018, 3DRealms vice president Frederik Schreiber stated that the development of the original version of DNF it was 90% complete and that, in its final form, would have guaranteed a gaming experience not less than 14-16 hours, within extremely varied scenarios with environmental puzzles, NPC rescue missions and a plethora of equipment to unlock by progressing through history.

Also in 2018, Randy Pitchford stated that Gearbox Software would be interested in repurposing this project as video game in its own right or, perhaps, as an additional package that can be downloaded for free for i lucky Duke Nukem Forever owners.