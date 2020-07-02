Dugarry's public apology request for the reprehensible sentence he launched against Messi

Share it:

Dugarry publicly apologized for his statements against Messi

After equalizing against Atlético Madrid and allowing Real Madrid to stretch its advantage as the leader of the table (receives Getafe this Thursday), the Barcelona was immersed in a strong internal between the players, with Antonoine Griezmann in the center of the scene, and the coach Quique Setién. And who went out to add fuel to the fire was Christophe Dugarry, world champion with France in 1998 and former footballer of the Barca, by outlining a phrase that generated rejection and added fuel to the fire.

However, this afternoon, the former striker of 48 years he went out to apologize publicly for his reprehensible statements after fans of the Blaugrana charge against him on social networks. "At no time did I want to stigmatize or make fun of people with autism disorders, it was not my intention. I apologize to the people I have met and I will explain it tonight at 6 p.m. at Team Duga”, Stated in his account Twitter.

It should be remembered that Dugarry, who defended the Culé shirt between 1997 and 1998, wanted to defend his compatriot Griezmann, but he did it in a misplaced way. "What are you afraid of (Griezmann)? Of a boy who is 1.50 and who is half autistic? All you have to do is kick him out balls at some point ", he had assured on his radio program RMC Sport.

Of course, beyond the clarification and forgiveness through, Duga made no mention of the flea. He only explained that his purpose was not to offend those suffering from ASD, a developmental and neurological condition that begins in childhood and lasts a lifetime, which clearly should not be used as an insult.

Meanwhile, after the strategist of the Barca recognized that he will speak to the Little prince for what happened in the match before the Mattress, he slipped that he will not ask for forgiveness. "I will talk to him, I will not apologize, but I understand that he may feel bad, and I also for him, because he is a great professional and a great person, ”he said at a press conference.

(AFP-Reuters)

While in Spain some assure that the future of the Gallic of 29 years is out of Barcelona, from the environment of the player they imply that he wants to stay. Antoine himself made a publication on his social networks in which He was training happily in the club's clothing with emoticons of a ball and a face of love. His partner also came out to support him Luis Suarez, who commented on the photo: "Always positive and looking forward bo ”.

