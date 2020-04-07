Duffy talks about the kidnapping and rape he suffered after his musical success

Share it:

Los Angeles (USA), Apr 6 (EFE) .- Duffy, the British singer who triumphed in 2008 with "Mercy", published an extensive letter in which she tells how it was "raped, kidnapped and drugged" for four weeks, something he first spoke about in February after spending a decade in anonymity.

In an extensive letter published on her website, the artist reveals that after the fateful episode he considered to use "the laws of human rights to change their name in public records "," disappear in another country "and" leave the past behind with a new life ".

If you are reading this, I must warn you that it contains information that some may find disturbing, ”Duffy warns at the beginning. If you cannot bear the suffering of another person … I recommend that you do not continue reading. "

Although she mentions that, despite "fearing for her own life", she was finally able to report the facts to the police, the singer has not published the identity of the culprit or given any clues about its origin.

According to the text, Duffy was drugged on his birthday and the ordeal lasted four weeks.

It was my birthday party, I was drugged in a restaurant and for four weeks. They took me to a foreign country. I don't remember getting on the plane but suddenly I was in the back of a vehicle, "he says.

The artist describes that a man raped her in a hotel, who later took her to her own home and spent four weeks with her.

"I knew my life was in immediate danger, he confessed that he wanted to kill me. With what little strength he had, my instinct was to run, run and find a place to live that he couldn't find," recalls Duffy, who finally managed to flee.

The threats and fear of possible media exposure caused her, as the victim details, not to dare to report the case, until she brought it to the attention of "two police women" after being intimidated again.

I was not the same person for a long time. Rape is like a live murder, you're alive, but dead, "says Duffy.

The singer explains the reasons why she has decided to publish this terrible experience now.

"I thought that public disclosure of my story would completely destroy my life, emotionally, while hiding my story was destroying my life much more," he argues.

Rape stripped me of my human rights, ”he says. (…) It has already stolen a third of my life. "

And although she recognizes that "being without singing is destroying her", she does not advance any step in her artistic career.

When I sing I feel like a bird, but it's not about this. (…) What arrives remains to be seen ", he promises.

Duffy swept the music world when in 2008 she released her first album "Rockferry", which contained the hit "Mercy" and received critical acclaim, linking her to contemporary icons like Adele and Amy Winehouse.

After a second album released in 2010, "Endlessly", which did not reap the expected success, the artist withdrew from public life throughout the decade and only appeared as a supporting actress in a 2015 film.

Now I can leave this decade behind. It belongs to the past, "he concludes.

