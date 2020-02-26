Duffy confesses the violence and rape that kept her away from music but is now back (stronger than ever)

Share it:

Singer Duffy, after years away from the shobiz and exiting the music scene, she confesses episodes of violence with an Instagram post rape that led her to silence, interrupted now by a black and white photograph and a long message dedicated to her fans and her willpower.

In 2008 Mercy of Duffy he had conquered the music charts, his first album Rockferry, had received a Grammy Award, in 2010 the second Duffy album, Endlessly had not had the success of the previous one, then her tracks were lost. Even "What happened to Duffy? " has become one of the most popular searches associated with its name. This 10-year silence, however, has a dramatic reason and it is precisely the story that tells it Mercy singer. In Duffy's Instagram profile, there is a single post, a black and white photo, followed by a long caption in which Duffy explains the reason for her disappearance for years: she was kidnapped, drugged and raped for a few days. This trauma took a long time and not only that, to be overcome but now she is ready to talk about it.

The drama of Duffy's disappearance

It is a touching post, which like the Mercy singer she confessed, it took a lot of time and effort to be written but now she feels free to do it. It takes up the fact that many fans wondered what happened to it and Duffy, he explains that the whole story will come out in an interview he released to a reporter last summer. It does not mention names, but we assume this interview will not be long in coming out and being widespread.

You can only imagine how many times I thought of writing this. The way I would write it, how I would feel later. Well, I'm not entirely sure why the time is right now. (…) I can't explain it. Many of you wonder what happened to me, where I disappeared and why. A reporter contacted me, found a way to reach me and I told him all last summer. (…) The truth is, please trust me, I am now well and safe, but I have been raped, drugged and held prisoner for a few days. Obviously I survived.

The Duffy's post on Instagram, continues with the singer's explanation of her silence and how it has taken so long to heal from this trauma. He didn't feel like "using his voice" to express his pain, because his heart was too broken to sing. But now this heart seems to have recomposed and the sun is shining.

Healing took time. There is no light way to say it. But I can tell you in the last decade thousands and thousands of days have been committed to wanting to feel the sun in my heart again and the sun is shining now. Wondering why I didn't choose to use my voice to express my pain? I didn't want to show the world sadness in my eyes. I asked myself, how can I sing with my heart if it's broken? And slowly it was recomposed.

In the last part, Duffy, real name Amy Ann Duffy, says that in the coming weeks he will post parts of an interview and that he will answer all the questions on this occasion. And then she thanks the fans for all the love they have shown her over the years.

In the coming weeks I will publish an interview. If you have any questions, I'd like to answer you in the interview, if I can. I have a sacred love and sincere appreciation for your kindness over the years. You have been friends. I want to thank you for that. Please respect this is a delicate move for me to do and I don't want intrusions into my family. Please support me to make this experience positive.

And the fans were not slow in showing precisely this support requested by Duffy. Hundreds of messages praise the courage of the 35-year-old Welsh singer for wanting to talk about it openly, and express their joy for her recovery, sending love and affection.

