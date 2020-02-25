Duffy confesses that the reason for his musical disappearance was due to a traumatic kidnapping

Share it:

Welsh Duffy acknowledges that her disappearance from the public eye was due to a kidnapping that marked her for a long time.

Now the interpreter ‘soul’ has told this story through a new Instagram profile.

We all remember the song ‘Mercy’, rhythm song ‘soul pop’ that drilled the radios in 2008 and launched British stardom Duffy, star who with his first album won the Grammy Award and then disappeared without a trace. Since then there have been few who have wondered where this young promise went that soon after was succeeded in the United Kingdom by Adele. Now, after 10 years of musical silence – her second and last album, 'Endlessly', was released in 2010 – she has been the one who has joined the social network Instagram and has told why she decided to move away from the spotlights: according narrates in a dramatic text, was a victim of a traumatic kidnapping in which she was drugged for days, an experience that would have marked her silently to the point of retiring. This is the part of the text that has completely paralyzed the internet:

“You can't imagine how many times I have thought about how I was going to tell this. The way I would write it and how I would feel later. Well, I'm not completely sure that this is the right time, but I find it liberating to be able to speak it. I can not explain it. Many of you have wondered what happened to me, where I left and why I disappeared (…) The truth is that, and please believe that I am well, I was kidnapped, drugged and held captive for several days. ”

Thus began a story that comes to explain why his musical career was interrupted in a media manner a decade ago and why since then his projects were so told and of a discreet projection that was inexplicable for his fans. Thus his harsh words continue:

“Of course I survived. Recovery took time. There is no softer way to explain it (…) You may wonder why I did not decide to raise my voice and tell my pain: I did not want to show the world the sadness that harbored my eyes. I was wondering: how can I explain it from my heart if I have it broken? In the next weeks weeks I will publish an interview, if you have any questions, I would like to answer it, if possible in the oral interview ”.

It breaks a silence that promises to explain in more detail when it feels ready to do so, in what promises to be a professional return that many fans have been asking for years without knowing the ordeal that the Welshman of 35 years went through long ago.