Duelyst: the ambitious role-playing card game of the Godfall authors closes its doors

The Californian developers of Counterplay announce the end of the project of Duelyst, an ambitious card game full of rolistic elements that connects to the Godfall IP for PC and PlayStation 5.

In communicating this sad news, the Counterplay guys they share a message to say it "extremely proud of the efforts made over the years, and we are even more proud of the extraordinary community of friends and players that Duelyst has appreciated. Saying goodbye to your own title is never easy, but it is even easier when you love such a game as much as we all love Duelyst ".

The authors of Godfall therefore set for February 27, 2020 the date of closing Duelyst servers: Bandai Namco Entertainment accounts created to access the game's online features will remain active and can be used in the other titles of the Japanese publisher.

From here to the closure of the game servers it will no longer be possible to buy Diamonds: those who bought them from 21 December 2019 to today will receive a refund, but only through an explicit request to be sent via the support page of the official website of the game. Depending on the now imminent end of this promising GDR-colored card game (here you can find our Duelyst review), all the items that can be purchased from the internal shop for microtransactions are discounted by 99%.