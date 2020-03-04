DuckTales: Remastered returns to digital stores

Share it:

It's always bad news when a game disappears from stores. But it is much worse when, in addition, the company behind that title does not give too many explanations. Especially since you cannot know if it will be a temporary problem or something more "serious".

It's a bit what happened with DuckTales Remastered and Capcom, when last August it was announced that the WayForward title would be withdrawn from digital stores. Now, seven months later, the game will be available for purchase again.

And although it was evident that it was a problem of licenses between Capcom and Disney (these types of licenses usually expire after a few years), it was never possible to explain whether it would be negotiated to reach a new agreement. And it is what must have happened now, that Capcom USA has revealed the news through Twitter.

Therefore, it is already possible to buy the game again on the different platforms where it became available in digital format. Well, in all except mobile devices (Android and iOS). So, you can buy it both on PC (Steam) and on consoles, where it is available on PS3, Xbox 360, Wii U and even Xbox One, through backward compatibility. You can see the Capcom tweet below.

DuckTales: Remastered is back on digital storefronts! Join Scrooge McDuck on world-spanning adventures in this re-imagining of the 8-bit classic! 💎 https://t.co/IoasPnuPPy pic.twitter.com/4bVg67Ghof – Capcom USA (@CapcomUSA_) March 3, 2020

However, it is important to remember that the price of the game may vary depending on the platform in question. So while the console version is priced at 14.99 euros, on Steam it is possible to get it for only 13.99 euros. Of course, this time the game has not been lowered to celebrate his return to stores.

As for the title, DuckTales Remastered is an update of the mythical NES platforms. It retains all the virtues of that Capcom title, but also improves some facets beyond the visual. For example, with controls more in line with current times, or even modifying the skills of bosses, to make them deeper.

